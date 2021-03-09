The Norwegian National Security Administration has warned Rolls-Royce that the country’s authorities may prohibit the sale of the Norwegian subsidiary of the British company to a division of the Russian Transmashholding (TMH). This is stated on March 9 in a press release published on website departments.

In early February 2021, it became known about an agreement between Rolls-Royce and TMH on the sale of the Bergen Engines diesel and gas engine plant located in Bergen to a Russian company for € 150 million. Currently, Oslo admits the possibility of banning the deal in the interests of national security.

“It is possible that the sale of Bergen Engines may entail a risk to national security interests. Therefore, it is necessary to suspend the process in order to collect enough data to evaluate such a transaction, ”explained the Minister of Justice and Emergency Situations of Norway Monika Muland.

She noted that the country wants to have an open economy so that foreign players would be interested in investing in Norway. At the same time, the kingdom’s authorities are aware that foreign investment can also pose a threat to national security interests.

“The security policy environment means that we must pay particular attention to foreign investment in strategic sectors,” she added.

The website of the Norwegian government notes that the Minister of Justice appealed to the Chairman of the Parliament of the country with a proposal to tell the MPs about the plans to sell Bergen Engines and the position of the Cabinet. Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen may also speak to the deputies.

Bergen Engines AS is not subject to the Security Act and does not have a supplier declaration or security agreement with the Armed Forces.

In early January, it became known that the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas GL would not issue a certificate of conformity to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline required to start its operation. The decision was made in accordance with US sanctions, certification was postponed for the duration of their validity.