Norwegian media announced today, Thursday, that Norway has decided to supply Kiev with F-16 fighter jets, becoming the third country after Denmark and the Netherlands to provide military fighters to Ukraine. This came in reports by the TV2 network and the public broadcaster NRK, after Prime Minister Jonas Jar visited Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day, perhaps to pave the way for the announcement of the decision.

The reports that quoted the matter from many informed sources did not indicate the number of aircraft, according to Bloomberg News.