From: Peter Seven

Seems monumental: the Klemetsrud waste incineration plant in Oslo. © Peter Sieben

In Oslo, all waste is completely recycled or converted into energy and heat. This creates CO2. A new technology is intended to compensate for this – and may lead to a change in the law in Germany.

Oslo – If Stanley Kubrick had to invent a space cathedral for a science fiction film, it would look like Klemetsrud. With its shiny slatted facade and glowing orange windows, the waste incineration plant on the outskirts of Oslo looks like a monumental spaceship about to take off at any moment. “The design is important to us,” says Truls Jemtland, head of communications at Klemetsrud operator Celsio. After all, what they are planning to do here actually points to the future.

Oslo wants to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Celsio spokesman Truls Jemtland in front of the Klemetsrud plant: “A perfect cycle, at least almost.” © Peter Sieben

The system is already part of a circular system with which the capital of Norway wants to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, explains Jemtland: “We produce district heating and electricity here from waste.” The idea behind it: all of the household waste in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, does not More that can be used for other purposes is converted into energy.

This happens in the heart of the cathedral, anyone who wants to enter must wear a helmet and safety glasses. A sea of ​​garbage floats on conveyor belts in a concrete hall. A huge steel claw races back and forth on the ceiling, grabbing tons of rubbish and throwing it somewhere else. “The waste is pre-sorted using a fully automatic optical process,” says Truls Jemtland. Green bags with food waste and blue bags with plastic packaging are sent for recycling, everything else is burned. A small bulletproof glass window provides a view into the oven: all hell is breaking loose there, 900 degree flames evaporate the waste, 50,000 tons per year. The steam drives a turbine that produces electricity. At the same time, water is heated and fed into Oslo's district heating pipes.

Incinerator emits climate-damaging CO2 – new CCS technology should help

“A perfect cycle, at least almost,” says Truls Jemtland. The incineration plant itself emits a lot of CO2, around 400,000 tons per year. That should change: Klemetsrud should become the world's first waste incineration plant with negative CO2 emissions, i.e. saving more carbon dioxide than it emits. The technology behind it: The CO2 should be captured, transported away and stored directly at the system. To do this, the carbon dioxide is chemically separated from other exhaust gases, compressed under pressure, liquefied and finally transported to the coast, where it is stored under the seabed. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is the name of the process, i.e. CO2 capture and storage, which is financially supported in Norway as part of the “Longship Project”.

A sea of ​​garbage that is burned and produces energy. CCS is intended to massively reduce CO₂ emissions in the future. © Peter Sieben

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants new law for CCS

The solution is considered forward-looking; Germany also wants to store captured CO₂ in the future. CCS is still actually banned in this country, but Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has already announced a draft for a new law that will make the procedure legal. Meanwhile, critics warn against CCS, such as the environmental organization Greenpeace, which points out that the Long-term safety of CO₂ storage not proven and leaks in the seabed could lead to the release of carbon dioxide with devastating consequences.

Greenpeace warns of possible leaks on the seabed

Olav Øye thinks this is nonsense. He is an energy expert at the NGO Bellona, ​​which, according to its own understanding, is primarily committed to combating the climate crisis. “You can also put it this way: We now have a permanent CO2 leak of 100 percent,” says Øye. Because the climate-damaging stuff is constantly being emitted around the world. CCS is the method of choice to reduce carbon dioxide emissions quickly and effectively. “There is no other way to limit global warming to below two degrees.” A leak on the seabed is also very unlikely. “The gas is piped into porous rock, on top of which there are meter-thick layers of impermeable material. Norway has been storing CO2 since the 1990s, we have experience with it.”

Meanwhile, the costs for the still new separation process are enormous. So enormous that the plans in Klemetsrud had to be put on hold. But now the operator Celsio is receiving planning support from the CCS specialists Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Solutions, as was announced in December. Celsio wants to make a new investment decision in the summer of 2024. “If everything goes well, we will put the CCS system into operation by 2028,” says spokesman Truls Jemtland.

Transparency note: Ippen.Media was invited to Oslo by the Norwegian embassy in Berlin.