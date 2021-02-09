Norway | Searches for the Norwegian landslide found two bodies, one person missing

A landslide near Oslo at the end of December killed a total of ten people.

In Norway In search of a major landslide in Gjerdrum, the bodies of two missing persons were found on Tuesday afternoon. The dead were found using search dogs. After that, there is only one person missing from the avalanche, which is also assumed to be dead.

A landslide near Oslo at the end of December killed a total of ten people and destroyed just under 30 houses. The houses in the avalanche are built in an area with so-called running clay.