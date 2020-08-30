Highlights: After the violent anti-Islam protests in Sweden, its fire has now spread to the neighboring country of Norway

Violent protest between anti-Islam and Islam supporters on Saturday in the Norwegian capital, Oslo

The protesters are being told to tear down copies of the Holy Book of the Quran of Muslims

Oslo

After the violent anti-Islam protests in Sweden, its fire has now spread to the neighboring country of Norway. In the Norwegian capital, Oslo, there have been violent demonstrations on Saturday between anti-Islam and Islam supporters. It is being told that the protesters tore copies of the Quran, the holy book of Muslims. These demonstrations were organized by the Norwegian right wing organization Stop Islamization of Norway (SIAN).

These protesters gathered outside the Parliament building in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, and voiced their opposition to the Islamic ideology. It is being told that this demonstration lasted for about two hours. Lars Thorsen, leader of Stop Islamization of Norway, made several anti-Islam statements. He said such things about the Prophet that could pass the Muslim community exasperatingly. During this period the supporters of the organization shouted slogans and sang songs.

A member took out the Quran and tore copies of it

On the other hand, in view of the protests of Stop Islamization of Norway, its opponents also gathered there but the police stopped them taking immediate action. Due to this, both groups remained far away from each other. Meanwhile, a member of Stop Islamization of Norway took out the Quran and tore copies of it. This was seen by the Islam supporters on the other side and the protest became aggressive.

After this, Islam supporters broke the barricades of the police and confronted the supporters of Stop Islamization of Norway. After this there was a fierce fight between the two. However, the police later took strong action and dispersed the protesters. It is being told that one person has been injured in this conflict. Police has arrested a large number of people.



Riot in Sweden on Friday night, Koran burned

Earlier in Sweden on Friday night hundreds of people took to the streets against right-wing activists, causing riots. The rightists first burnt the Quran after which angry people staged aggressive protests. It can be seen in the photographs that tires are being cast on the roads and the smoke in the city of Malam is only smoke. It is believed that around 300 people also pelted stones at the police when they tried to control the situation.



The Quran was burnt by his supporters after a right-wing leader was arrested. The situation became tense after the subsequent protests at the same place. According to reports in the national daily Daily Aftonbladet, three people were earlier seen footing a copy of the Quran during anti-Islam protests on a public square on Friday.

Ruckus over arrest of Danish leader

In fact, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Denmark’s Hard Line banned in the country, was not allowed to meet in Malam and was stopped at Sweden’s border. The administration suspected that their arrival would break the law in Sweden and harm social peace. He was arrested thereafter.