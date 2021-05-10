A Norwegian government committee of experts has recommended excluding the coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson from the vaccination campaign. This was announced on Monday, May 10, by the TV channel. NRK…

It is noted that the Norwegian National Institute of Public Health (FHI) also recommended that the mass use of the Janssen vaccine by J&J be phased out. Its director, Camilla Stoltenberg, stressed that it is not known how great the risk of using this drug is. In this regard, she said, it is unclear what the benefits of using this vaccine are. The FHI recommended that Janssen be placed on the reserve.

At the same time, the Norwegian experts suggested keeping the opportunity to be vaccinated with these drugs at will.

Earlier that day, the head of the Polish Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Government Commissioner for Vaccinations Michal Dworczyk said that the manufacturer of the vaccine against the coronavirus AstraZeneca has demonstrated its unreliability, so the European Commission has not yet renewed the order for the supply of the drug.

The day before, Reuters, citing European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, reported that the European Commission decided not to renew the contract for the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the second half of 2021.

Also on May 9, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the country will not use the AstraZeneca vaccine against new strains of coronavirus, preferring other drugs.

On May 3, it became known that the Danish authorities refused to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the country. It was indicated that this decision was made in connection with the formation of “unusual blood clots” in people after using the drug. Earlier in the kingdom, the vaccine from AstraZeneca was abandoned.

On April 26, it became known that the European Commission has filed a lawsuit against AstraZeneca over violation of the contract for the supply of vaccine against COVID-19 to the European Union. The contract for the pre-order of 400 million doses of vaccine for the EU countries was signed by the EC with AstraZeneca in the summer of 2020. This was done even before the company finished developing its drug.

On April 9, in the United States, three Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccination centers located in North Carolina were temporarily closed due to the detection of side effects in 26 people after using the vaccine.

Now the European Union has approved four vaccines against COVID-19: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, as well as the development of Janssen, a division of the American Johnson & Johnson.