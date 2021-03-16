Crimea had the right to independently decide whether to return to Russia or remain part of Ukraine. This point of view was expressed by the head of the public organization “People’s Diplomats of Norway” and the Norwegian politician Hendrik Weber, quoted by RIA News…

Weber stressed that the 2014 referendum was completely legal, since at that time Crimea was an independent region. The politician also noted that there was no annexation of Crimea. “The people themselves decided to return to Russia. The annexation would have been if Russia had brought in troops and forcibly seized the peninsula without a referendum, ”Weber explained.

The Norwegian politician also said that Western countries “will be forced to recognize the Crimea as Russian.” “When the West recognizes Crimea as Russian, all Crimean friends from different countries of the world will fly there, and there will be a holiday like seven years ago,” added Weber.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.