Gaza (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Yesterday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich decided to cancel tax exemptions for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Smotrich said, in a post on the “X” platform: “The State of Israel will not grant any tax benefits to UNRWA.”

The Minister of Finance attached his post to a news item from the Israeli Broadcasting Authority about his cancellation of tax exemptions for UNRWA.

The authority said: “The Minister of Finance ordered the cancellation of the tax benefits that UNRWA receives from Israel as a United Nations agency.”

She pointed out that “among other things, UNRWA was entitled to obtain an exemption from customs duties and sales tax on the import of various goods.”

It is also entitled to obtain an exemption from the value-added tax on imports, a zero value-added tax on certain uses of fuel, and an exemption from the selective tax on fuel, according to the authority.

In this context, Norway announced yesterday that it would provide $26 million in aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Norway's decision comes after the decision of 18 countries and the European Union to suspend its funding to UNRWA based on allegations that employees from the agency participated in the October 7 attack.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Ede said in a post on the “X” platform that his country sent support worth $26 million to UNRWA, which helps Palestinian refugees.

Eddy added, “UNRWA is the backbone of the humanitarian efforts in Gaza, and its services are of great importance to millions of people who desperately need them.”

As of last January 30, 18 countries and the European Union had decided to suspend their funding to UNRWA.

UNRWA's expenses in Palestine (the West Bank and Gaza Strip) amount to approximately $600 million annually, representing approximately 45% of the agency's total budget in its various areas of operations (Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine).

UNRWA was established by a decision of the United Nations General Assembly in 1949, and was mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operations, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, until a just solution to their problem is reached.

In turn, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed yesterday with the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, cooperation between the Kingdom and the UN agency, stressing Saudi Arabia’s position in support of UNRWA.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement, that Prince Faisal bin Farhan also stressed, in his meeting with Lazzarini, who is visiting the Kingdom, “his country’s position calling for all donors to UNRWA to play their role in supporting the humanitarian missions towards the Palestinians to mitigate the effects of the humanitarian crisis that Palestine is witnessing.” .