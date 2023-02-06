Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Romina Kunze, Nail Akkoyun, and Lucas Maier

Germany is waiting for the partner countries to deliver tanks. Norway puts together a multi-billion dollar aid package for Ukraine. The news ticker.

Weapons for Ukraine: SPD politician demands deliveries instead of promises.

SPD politician demands deliveries instead of promises. main battle tank: Germany wants faster deliveries from partners.

Germany wants faster deliveries from partners. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 4.33 p.m.: According to the UK MoD, Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the UK for military training on AS90 howitzers. The ministry said on Twitter: “A warm welcome to the Ukrainian soldiers who arrived in the UK this weekend to familiarize themselves with the AS90.”

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Norway promises payments in the billions

+++ 2.50 p.m.: Ukraine can count on long-term financial help from Norway. The government of the Scandinavian country wants to support the country attacked by Russia with 15 billion Norwegian kroner (around 1.36 billion euros) annually over the next five years, as Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced in Oslo on Monday. That makes a total of 75 billion crowns (6.8 billion euros). On the one hand, they want to show the Ukrainian people that they will be supported in the long term, Støre said. On the other hand, Russia should know that free democratic countries are helping Ukraine in its struggle.

According to Støre, half of the sum for the current year will go to military and half to civil humanitarian aid. However, this distribution could change in the coming years. In addition, the government is proposing its own aid program for countries in southern parts of the world that are particularly hard hit by the consequences of the Ukraine war. As part of this program, another five billion crowns (450 million euros) are to flow annually for humanitarian and food.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: IAEA chief travels to Moscow

+++ 1.35 p.m.: In view of the continuing tense situation surrounding the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is occupied by Russia, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is expected in Moscow this week. Talks are planned with representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency on Monday. A meeting between Grossi and Russian President Vladimir Putin is not on the agenda.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Poland’s ambassador demands a decision

+++ 11.41 a.m.: Poland’s ambassador calls for quick decision on fighter jet supplies to Ukraine. “We proposed that the heads of state and government meeting there not only discuss this issue, but also make a decision,” Ambassador Dariusz Pawlos told dem Editorial network Germany.

Ukraine war: SPD politician calls for arms deliveries and no promises

+++ 10.24 a.m.: The SPD foreign policy expert Michael Roth does not consider it expedient to talk about “always new weapon systems” for the Ukraine. Instead, what was promised should be delivered quickly, Roth said on Monday ZDF morning magazine. Ammunition is also important: According to experts, the West is not in a position to “restore the ammunition that Ukraine uses in a month” so quickly.

War in Ukraine: Greens are calling on Germany’s partners to deliver tanks quickly

Update from Monday, February 6, 7:35 a.m.: The deputy leader of the Greens parliamentary group, Agnieszka Brugger, has called on Germany’s European partners to act quickly on the delivery of battle tanks. “In view of the threat of a large-scale Russian offensive, we have no time to lose in a major European effort to give Ukraine all the armored systems that we can somehow spare,” she said daily mirror (Monday).

After its decision to supply Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, the federal government is struggling to obtain commitments from other countries. After the political approval of deliveries, the planned alliance is not yet complete.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: 6 million euros in donations for Ukraine

+++ 6.55 p.m.: A crowdfunding campaign to support Ukraine raised 6 million euros in the Baltic country of Lithuania. The reports the online medium European Pravda, which referred to an official statement from the initiative that launched the collection. The aim of the action was to raise enough money to buy air defense radar systems in Israel and ship them to Ukraine. The declared donation goal of five million euros was exceeded by one million.

Melnyk calls for “tank coalition”: Survival of Ukraine as a European cultural nation in danger

+++ 1:43 p.m.: The Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk called on all Leopard user states on Sunday to make contributions to a “global tank coalition”, as the German Press Agency writes. The main battle tanks are urgently needed to enable the liberation of all occupied territories in 2023. Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Melnyk wrote down Twitter: “Our survival as a state and as a European cultural nation is in danger.”

Ten days after the promise to deliver main battle tanks, Germany is finding it difficult to find alliances for it. Most recently Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) tried in numerous telephone calls to find partner countries for the delivery of military equipment. Meanwhile, Poland pledged the delivery over the weekend and has already started training Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard, writes dpa.

Ukraine negotiations: Canada participates in military aid and sends out the first battle tank

Update from Sunday, February 5, 10:28 am: The first of four Leopard tanks from Canada is on its way to Ukraine. On Twitter Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand shared a photo showing the military equipment being loaded onto a plane. “Canada stands by the people of Ukraine – and we will continue to provide Ukraine’s armed forces with the equipment they need to win,” Anand wrote in the tweet. On January 26, Canada announced the delivery of main battle tanks to Kyiv.

Ukraine negotiations: Scholz rejects criticism

First report from Sunday, February 5th: Berlin/Kyiv/Moscow – Since Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) gave the go-ahead for the delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine, criticism of the decision has repeatedly been voiced. One of the accusations is that Germany would become a war party. Some of the criticism probably originated in the Kremlin itself. “It’s unbelievable, but one fact: we’re being threatened again with the German Leopard tank,” he said Wladimir Putin on Thursday (February 2) at a memorial service in former Stalingrad (now Volgograd).

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: joint action by the West prevents escalation

Scholz has already rejected the criticism several times. An escalation would be prevented by close coordination with western partners, such as the USAbe prevented, according to the Chancellor’s assessment.

Against the ruler in Moscow According to the SPD frontman, he has repeatedly made it “very clear” that Russia bears sole responsibility for the Ukraine war. So far he has not noticed any threats from Russia, like they did German press agency reported. Scholz rejected the statement by Russian President Putin: Putin’s words “are part of a series of abstruse historical comparisons that he uses to justify his attack on Ukraine,” said the Chancellor picture on sunday.

On the other hand, there is an agreement with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the weapons supplied from the West may only be used on Ukrainian territory, but not on Russian territory. “There is a consensus on that,” Scholz replied to a question from the newspaper.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Putin verbally shoots at the West

Putin’s words on Thursday in Volgograd allowed a different interpretation. “We have something to answer with. And the matter does not end with the use of armored vehicles. Everyone should understand that,” said the Kremlin boss there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov went even further afterwards. “If new weapons appear, supplied by the collective West, Russia will use its existing potential more comprehensively to react in the course of the military special operation,” Peskov said, referring to the tank deliveries decided by the West. (Lucas Maier with dpa)