Norwegian Defense Minister Gram: the country will transfer Leopard 2 to Ukraine as soon as possible

Norway expects to promptly transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Such a promise was made by the head of the country’s Ministry of Defense, Bjorn Arild Gram, in an interview with France Press, reports RIA News.

Norway has 36 Leopard 2 tanks. How many of them the country will supply to Ukraine is not yet known.

“We have not yet decided on the number … Of course, we hope that this will be done as soon as possible,” the minister said. He specified that Ukraine could receive German tanks from the country at the end of March.

On January 25, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced that the country was ready to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. In addition, Germany approved the re-export of these combat vehicles from NATO partner countries. Berlin itself at the first stage expects to provide Kyiv with a company of 14 Leopard 2.

On the same day, the Minister of Defense of Norway promised to deliver tanks to Ukraine. He also said the country would train Ukrainian soldiers and send funding to Kyiv.