The wedding of a couple interested in matters of the spiritual world will take place on the west coast of Norway in Geiranger, on the shores of the fjord of the same name.

About 350 guests have reportedly been invited to the event. Some of the royals of other countries skip the party, but at least the Swedish crown princess Victoria her husband’s prince arrives Daniel’s with.

In Norway, the fact that Märtha Louise and Verret have sold the television and image rights of their wedding abroad has been sharply criticized. The television rights went to the streaming giant Netflix, the image rights to the British Hello! and the Spanish Hola!

Märtha Louise, who abdicated her royal duties in 2022 but retained the title of princess, has not respected the agreement she made with her father, according to which the daughter should not use the title for commercial purposes.

Despite the controversy, the rest of Norway’s royal family is set to attend the wedding, including the bride’s parents, the king Harald and the queen Sonja. The 87-year-old monarch has commented very little on his daughter’s new marriage. After getting engaged a couple of years ago, however, she stated that she agreed to disagree with her future son-in-law on some issues.

Märtha Louise52, has three children from a previous marriage to a Norwegian Ari Behnin with. The couple split in 2016, and Behn committed suicide three years later.

Märtha Louise’s most special claims include, among other things, that she can talk with angels. Verrett, on the other hand, sells amulets priced at $222 on his website, which are claimed to improve the wearer’s performance and protect him from negative energy.

According to Verrett, Saturday’s wedding is actually about reconfirming the marriage, because Verrett was a pharaoh in his previous life already married to Märtha Louise.

Verrett, 49, has been called a fraud and a scumbag in the media, to which the dark-skinned Verrett has responded by accusing his critics of racism.

Princess Märthä Louise and Durek Verrett arrived in Ålesund on Saturday, from where they were to continue their journey to Geiranger.

King’s room popularity among Norwegians has clearly decreased in recent years.

The previous court experienced a fresh uproar related to the crown prince Haakon consort’s crown princess Mette-Marit’s son from his previous relationship. A 27-year-old boy admitted earlier this month that he assaulted his girlfriend while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.