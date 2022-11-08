Norway | Princess Märtha Louise gives up her royal duties

The princess, who is engaged to an American shaman, has received a lot of publicity for her various businesses in the spirit world.

Norwegian princess Martha Louise has relinquished his royal duties, the country’s royal house announced on Tuesday. In the future, the princess is said to focus on her company operating in the field of alternative treatments with her shaman fiance.

According to the King’s House statement, the purpose is to create a clearer distinction between transactions and the King’s House. In its statement, the palace also emphasized the royal family’s great faith in the Norwegian health care system.

51 years old Märtha Louise has received a lot of publicity for her various spirit world businesses. The princess believes that she is, among other things, clairvoyant and able to communicate with angels.

For example, the princess has founded an angel school, which had to be closed after a few years of operation. He has also published several books and participated in various TV productions.

The spirit world the connections have caused a lot of negative publicity in Norway, and the princess has also been accused of trying to profit from her royal title in her various angel connections and business dealings.

According to the royal palace, the princess can still keep her title at the king’s wish. In 2019, the royal family decided that Märtha Louise would no longer use her title of princess in connection with her transactions.

The princess has previously been married to a writer Ari Behnin with. The couple had three daughters before their divorce in 2016. Behn committed suicide a few years later.

In 2019, the princess said she was dating an American shaman By Durek Verrett with. If the couple gets married, Verretti will become part of the Norwegian royal family. However, he does not receive a royal title or representative duties.

Princess Märtha Louise is the first daughter of the royal couple of Norway. First in the line of succession to the crown is his brother, Crown Prince Haakon.