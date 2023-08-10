Hundreds of people have been evacuated to Norway due to the partial collapse of the Braskereidfoss dam, while the Scandinavian country continues to deal with the damage of the storm Hans which caused landslides and mudslides. The south was especially affected by the heaviest rains in the last 25 years, where rivers reached record levels. And the Glama river, the longest in the country, broke its banks at Braskereidfoss prompting the authorities to evacuate about 700-800 people. In addition, a woman in her 70s died after falling into a stream. All main roads between Oslo and Trondheim have been closed due to landslides.