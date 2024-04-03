Norway | Parliament isolated in Oslo due to threat

Heavily armed police are outside the building and all entrances to Parliament House are closed.
Norwegian the building of the parliament, i.e. the Grand Chamber, in Oslo is isolated for security reasons. According to the police, a threat has been made against the grand jury, to which the authorities reacted.
