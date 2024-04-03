Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Norway | Parliament isolated in Oslo due to threat

April 3, 2024
Heavily armed police are outside the building and all entrances to Parliament House are closed.

Norwegian the building of the parliament, i.e. the Grand Chamber, in Oslo is isolated for security reasons. According to the police, a threat has been made against the grand jury, to which the authorities reacted.

Heavily armed police are outside the building and all entrances to Parliament House are closed. Traffic in the nearby area has also been stopped.

