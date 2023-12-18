Norway did not allow the landing of a Russian plane with a passenger dying due to an ulcer

A Russian plane with a dying man on board was banned from landing at a Norwegian airport. This was reported by the Shot Telegram channel.

The Nordwind airline flight took off from Moscow to Cuba, but a few hours later one of the passengers suffered internal bleeding due to a stomach ulcer. According to the passengers, Oslo did not give the pilots permission to land at Norwegian airports, and the loudspeaker announced that the plane was returning to Moscow.

Later, the aircraft successfully landed at the capital's Sheremetyevo airport. At the time of landing, the passenger was alive; emergency doctors who arrived at the runway immediately took him to the hospital.

Europe has banned Russian planes from entering its airspace

Public relations manager of the state company Avinor, which manages civil airports in Norway, Katrin Framholt confirmedthat a Russian passenger plane was allowed to fly over the country. According to her, the authorities agreed to make an exception for this flight, since it was a threat to human life.

After the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Oslo imposed a ban on all Russian flights in Norwegian airspace. Most European countries did the same. Moscow responded with mirror measures.

Europe decided to let Russian planes through on an individual basis

Despite the virtual cessation of Russian aircraft flights over Europe, exceptions are made in rare cases for diplomats or medical transport. For example, in November 2023, Bulgaria allowed the plane of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to fly over its skies when he went to a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in North Macedonia.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

However, at the last moment the permission was revoked. It turned out that Sofia opened the sky only for Lavrov, and the exception did not apply to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, who accompanied the minister. As a result, Russian diplomats arrived at their destination via Greece.

Zakharova ridiculed the decision of the Bulgarian authorities. She clarified that in the official note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials prohibited not an airplane, but a person from being in the sky.

An airplane can fly over Bulgaria, but Maria Zakharova cannot fly on an airplane. Nothing was said about whether I could fly over Bulgaria without an airplane or whether it was possible to use outer space for this. Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat called the behavior of the Bulgarian authorities a manifestation of the “evil stupidity of Russophobes,” noting that this is the first time it has come to this.