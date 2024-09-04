Norway|Valas was estimated to be 14–15 years old. Suspicions about its spy background arose in 2019.

Animal protectors According to Russia, a milk whale suspected of being a spy trained by Russia was killed by shooting. A whale was found dead off the coast of Norway over the weekend.

I swear by the representative of the One Whale organization that followed the whale’s movements Regina Crosby Haugin according to the whale had gunshot wounds. The Noah animal welfare organization demanded that the police investigate the death as a gross animal welfare crime.

to Hvaldimir named whale seen alive as late as Friday, and its body showed no signs of injuries that could have led to death.

Doubts about the whale’s spy background arose in 2019, when marine biologists spotted it in the waters of the Finnmark region in northern Norway. At the time, the milk whale had a kind of harness to which it would be possible to attach an underwater camera.

Marine biologists removed the harness. The text on them revealed that the harness belonged to the city of St. Petersburg.

An autopsy will be performed to find out the cause of the whale’s death.