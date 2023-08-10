The country is under a climate emergency due to the passage of storm ‘Hans’, which leaves thousands of evacuees, broken levees, cut bridges and landslides
Thursday, August 10, 2023, 3:58 p.m.
Southern Norway is on red alert amid historic flooding of several of its rivers, which have triggered devastating landslides and overflowed several rivers, including the country’s largest, forcing the evacuation of.. .
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#Norway #red #alert #historic #floods
Leave a Reply