Norway | NRK: The Russian ship followed the Norwegian research vessel for 18 hours in Huippuvuori

The Russian Jantar vessel is believed to be operating under the command of the Russian Ministry of Defense as part of a unit that has been linked to many suspicious Russian activities in maritime areas in recent years.

Russian a suspected spy ship followed a Norwegian research vessel in the Greenland Sea for 18 hours in September, said Norwegian public broadcaster NRK on Monday.

The incident took place near Norway’s Svalbard archipelago in the Greenland Sea on September 11.

According to the crew of the Kronprins Haakon research ship, they noticed the Russian ship Jantar coming closer and closer, after which the ship followed the Norwegians for almost a day. The Jantar vessel was followed by a Norwegian Coast Guard vessel.

Officially, Russia claims the Jantar is a research vessel. However, the ship is believed to operate under the command of the Russian Ministry of Defense and under the command of the special unit Gugi. In recent years, the unit has been linked to many suspicious Russian actions in maritime areas.

of NRK according to the Russian vessel Jantar sailed at its closest distance of 200–370 meters from the research vessel Kronprins Haakon. According to the ship’s crew, the Russian ship also followed and photographed the scientists’ sampling.

During the scene, Kronprins Haakon’s captain Hallgeir Magne Johansen tried to contact the Russian ship by radio, but was unsuccessful at first. When the captain asked the ship to move, Jantaris replied that they did not want to disturb. The ship moved slightly.

On the second occasion, the Russian ship said that they are interested in seeing how the Norwegian ship does its work.

“There is no natural explanation why they should follow us, stop where we stop, or be so close to us in the open sea. I can’t find any other explanation than that it’s an attempt to provoke us or the coast guard,” the captain says to NRK.