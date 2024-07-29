Norway | NRK: Oslo has become a favorite port for criminal gangs to transport drugs to Europe

Norway|More drug seizures were made in Norway last year than in the previous ten years combined.

Oslo the port has become the new favorite port of criminal gangs for transporting drugs to Europe, describes Oslo’s mayor Anne Lindboe Norwegian Public Radio for NRK. A British newspaper also tells about it The Guardian.

Lindboe admits that the port is poorly guarded and gangs have seen their opportunity in it.

Customs authorities in the Belgian port city of Antwerp stated earlier in July that the number of cocaine seizures in the port has dropped by half after criminal gangs changed their routes due to the increase in the number of authorities.

Norwegian customs, on the other hand, made 1,847 drug seizures last year, which is more than in the previous 10 years combined.

Customs the head of the trade union representing the employees Karin Tanderø Schaug calls for an increase in the number of customs workers to respond to the cocaine problem.

According to Schaug, the authorities’ resources are currently insufficient to process all cargo coming from abroad.

Approximately 50–70 ships and approximately 243,000 containers pass through Oslo’s ports per week.

“When Antwerp increases the number of police officers, criminals change their routes. Norway can easily become a transit country, and the same applies to Sweden,” says Schaug.

In the Oslo area, there is only one mobile transillumination machine used by three different ports.

If a mobile scanner isn’t available, customs officials are forced to go through containers with hand-held scanners, which work less well, customs officials say.

Norwegian According to NRK, customs funding has been increased by NOK 118 million in the upcoming budget, or just under ten million euros.

According to Schaug, the increase in funding is good news, but the granted amount is only enough to prevent a drop in the service level.

Services do not have to be stopped and some aging technology can be replaced, but without additional funding cuts are ahead, says Schaug.

Cocaine consumption in Norway is the third highest among young adults in Europe.