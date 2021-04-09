Norway | Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg fined for violating coronavirus restrictions and repeatedly apologized for her violation

Solberg will be fined for organizing his birthday party for 13 people, even though the government has banned gatherings of more than ten people.

9.4. 12:45 | Updated 9.4. 14:47

Norwegian prime minister To Erna Solberg a fine has been imposed for violating coronavirus restrictions, the newspaper said Verdens Gang.

Solberg will be fined for organizing his 60th birthday party for 13 family members, even though the government has banned gatherings of more than ten people.

Police commissioner Ole Sæverudin according to which the fine is NOK 20 000, or about EUR 2 000.

Birthday party was held at the end of February in the mountain town of Geilo. The party celebrated its birthday Friday night at a restaurant and the next day at a sushi dinner apartment.

The prime minister celebrated his birthdays only at Saturday’s dinner, but took part in planning Friday night. According to the VG, a fine was imposed for planning an event against coronavirus restrictions.

Solberg apologized for organizing his birthday party last month and again on Friday. The prime minister said he would pay the fine.

“I would like to apologize again for violating the coronavirus regulations,” Solberg said in an interview with Norwegian television.

With the police there has been no custom of fining for similar violations, but the position of prime minister makes an exception, as he has been deciding on the restrictions himself.

“While the law is the same for everyone, not everyone is equal before it,” Sæverud explained at a news conference on Friday.

Husband of Solberg Sindre Finnes and the restaurant that served as the venue avoided fines. Finnes was responsible for the practical arrangements of the party, but it later emerged that Solberg had been involved in the decision-making and was aware of the number of dinner guests.