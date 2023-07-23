Norway | Norwegian media: A car crashed into people in the center of Drøbak

According to the local police, 5-6 people have been injured.

Car has bumped into several people in the center of Drøbak, Norway, says Norwegian media Dagbladet.

“An estimated 5-6 people have been injured,” says the local police on Twitter.

According to Dagbladet, two people were critically injured and four seriously.

The rescue service is said to be on its way to the scene. So far, the police have no information about the course of events, operations manager Ronny Samuelsen told Dagbladet around 17:05. The police received a report of the incident at 16:51 local time.

“Several people are known to have been injured, but we don’t yet know how seriously. The situation is chaotic,” says Samuelsen.

“It is important to emphasize that this is probably an accident,” adds Samuelsen.

Norwegian media VG according to the information, the car has driven into the wall of the cafe in an accident. The newspaper says that the driver is in the possession of the police.

VG interviewed an eyewitness who described the situation as follows:

“People started screaming and running away. This is a heartbreaking accident.”