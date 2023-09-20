Norway | Norway is also introducing a ban on the entry of Russian cars

Cars with Russian license plates are about to be denied the last chance to cross the border into the Schengen countries.

Norwegian The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a ban on the entry of cars registered in Russia, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK said on Tuesday.

Political State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Eivind Vad Petersson according to Norway intends to act like Finland.

The ban on the import of Russian passenger cars came into force in Finland last Friday at midnight.

“We are finding out how we operate, and we are trying to take measures as quickly as possible,” said Petersson.

In the background is an instruction given by the EU Commission to its member states earlier in the fall. It’s not really about new sanctions, but passenger cars have been on the EU’s banned list for some time.

The Barents Observer online magazine said on Thursday of last week that there have been disagreements in the Norwegian government about how Norway should react to the instructions given by the European Commission.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania also banned the entry of Russian passenger cars last week.

Between the states of Norway and Russia is only one border crossing, Borisoglebsk-Storskog. It has been possible for cars with Russian license plates to continue traveling to Finland through the border crossing point.