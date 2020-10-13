Upgrade
Norway | Norway believes Russia was behind the cyber attack in the Grand Duchy

October 13, 2020
Norway detected a cyber attack in August.

Norwegian the government announced on Tuesday that it believes Russia was behind a cyber attack on the Norwegian parliament, ie the parliament’s email system, in August, AFP news agency reported.

Norway discovered in August that hackers had gained access to emails from some MPs.

“Based on the information from the government, our view is that Russia is responsible for these actions,” says the Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide in the bulletin.

Minister did not elaborate on the evidence, but urged companies to follow safety guidelines.

“This is a very serious case that affects our most important democratic institution.”

Like Finland, Norway has carried out an annual security assessment, according to which cyber attacks pose a threat to the country. Norway has also previously suspected a Russian citizen of spying on the intranet’s intranet.

