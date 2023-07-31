Monday, July 31, 2023
Norway | More than 30 people have been evacuated from a landslide area in Norway

July 31, 2023
World Europe
There have been several landslides caused by heavy rains in the area, which have caused destruction. The local police say that two people were slightly injured.

in Norway more than 30 people have been evacuated in Vistdalen due to the risk of a landslide. There have been heavy rains in the area and several landslides caused by them, which have caused material damage. At least one building is said to have drifted into the sea with the landslide.

Norwegian Public Radio NRK says the police said that two people were slightly injured.

People have also been evacuated in nearby Eidsvåg. The village’s main road is under water, as is the cemetery. One and a half meters of water has accumulated in the basement of a local hotel.

