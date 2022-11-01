Norway | Media: Helicopter crashes in Norway, two dead

The accident happened near the municipality of Verdal.

Two a person has been injured in a helicopter accident in Norway, says a Norwegian Dagbladet.

The accident happened in the municipality of Verdal. Verdal is located in the central parts of Norway, in North Trøndelag county.

“Two people have been confirmed dead in a helicopter accident,” says Roger Gjersvold from the local rescue service to Dagbladet.

They also tell about the accident, among other things VG and the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK. According to them, several people were injured in the accident.

According to VG, there would have been three people on board the helicopter.

The authorities received a notification a little after 11:30 local time that the helicopter had crashed outside the center of Verdal, NRK reports.

There is currently no information on the cause of the accident.