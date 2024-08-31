Nach einer Willkommensfeier im nahe gelegenen Ålesund, einer Bootsfahrt durch den Fjord sowie einer weiteren Vor-Hochzeits-Party im Ort Geiranger in den Vortagen haben die Hochzeitsfeierlichkeiten in den Mittagsstunden ihren Höhepunkt erreicht, in einem Zelt auf einer Freifläche neben einem Hotel, in dem später auch die Hochzeitsfeier veranstaltet wird.

Getraut wurde das Brautpaar von der Pfarrerin Margit Lovise Holte, einer langjährigen Freundin von Märtha Louise. Das Gala-Dinner startet um 18.30 Uhr, der Brauttanz ist für 22.45 Uhr angesetzt – danach beginnt die große Party.

Vor der Trauung schritten zahlreiche Gäste über einen roten Teppich, manche davon auch in traditioneller norwegischer Tracht.

Norway’s royal couple Harald and Sonja (front) with Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Sverre Magnus (from right to left) on the royal yacht in Geirangerfjord Reuters

Prince Sverre Magnus with girl at his side

Among the approximately 350 invited wedding guests are King Harald and his wife Queen Sonja (both 87), as well as Märtha Louise’s younger brother Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit (both 51). Haakon and Mette-Marit’s children Princess Ingrid Alexandra (20) and Prince Sverre Magnus (18) are also there – Sverre Magnus was already seen in Ålesund smiling and holding hands with a girl of about his age at his side.

Among those arriving from abroad are the Swedish heir to the throne, Crown Princess Victoria, with her husband Prince Daniel, as well as her brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia.

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel arriving at the party Reuters

Second wedding for Märtha Louise

Märtha Louise is number four in line to the Norwegian throne. She was previously married to the writer Ari Behn (1972-2019) from 2002 to 2017. She has three daughters from this marriage.

Onlookers line up in front of the hotel where the wedding is taking place. Reuters

In 2019, the princess made her relationship with Verrett public. Since then, there have been repeated controversies surrounding the couple, especially the use of Märtha Louise’s princess title for business purposes, which she actually no longer wanted to use commercially. This was decided in 2019, and in 2022 the princess finally resigned from all official duties for the royal family in order to more clearly separate her role at court and her business activities.

