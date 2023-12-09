Sunday, December 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Norway | Lehti: A woman died on a vacation flight to the Canary Islands, the passengers had to spend the night in London

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Norway | Lehti: A woman died on a vacation flight to the Canary Islands, the passengers had to spend the night in London

The journey continued after the emergency landing only the next day.

Norwegian a woman died on a holiday flight from Kristiansand to Gran Canaria on Friday, reports a local newspaper Fædrelandsvennen. Citing a local newspaper, the public broadcasting company reports on the incident NRK and an afternoon newspaper Dagbladet.

The cause of sudden death was an illness. The deceased was in his fifties and lived in Kristiansand.

There were about 140 passengers on the flight of Ving travel agency and Braathens airline. The plane made an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport in London, where the passengers had to spend the night before continuing the journey to the Canary Islands on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a tragic incident and the mood among the passengers was naturally sad,” one passenger told Fædrelandsvennen.

#Norway #Lehti #woman #died #vacation #flight #Canary #Islands #passengers #spend #night #London

See also  Englishman fulfills a dream thanks to winning the lottery
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Rada spoke about sending limited-fit conscripts to attack aircraft

The Rada spoke about sending limited-fit conscripts to attack aircraft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result