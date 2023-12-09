Norway | Lehti: A woman died on a vacation flight to the Canary Islands, the passengers had to spend the night in London

The journey continued after the emergency landing only the next day.

Norwegian a woman died on a holiday flight from Kristiansand to Gran Canaria on Friday, reports a local newspaper Fædrelandsvennen. Citing a local newspaper, the public broadcasting company reports on the incident NRK and an afternoon newspaper Dagbladet.

The cause of sudden death was an illness. The deceased was in his fifties and lived in Kristiansand.

There were about 140 passengers on the flight of Ving travel agency and Braathens airline. The plane made an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport in London, where the passengers had to spend the night before continuing the journey to the Canary Islands on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a tragic incident and the mood among the passengers was naturally sad,” one passenger told Fædrelandsvennen.