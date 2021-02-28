E.ric Frenzel patted the exhausted last runner Vinzenz Geiger laughing on the shoulder, a few meters away Norway’s superstar Jarl Magnus Riiber posed with his teammates for the first winning photos: The German combined athletes won silver at the World Cup relay in Oberstdorf, in a tough battle Gold against the dominant arch-rival from Scandinavia but clearly lost out, like two years ago. The joy of the redeeming medal clearly outweighed the DSV quartet.

“We are very happy about silver, we made a very good competition,” said record world champion Frenzel after his 16th (!) World Championship medal, which he narrowly missed on Friday with fourth place as the best German. The Oberstdorf local hero Geiger said: “This is a huge relief. We’ll surely toast with a beer now. “

Starting runner Terence Weber, who had moved into the team for the weak Oberstdorf star Johannes Rydzek, Fabian Rießle, Frenzel and Geiger were 42.7 seconds behind defending champion Norway after jumping from the normal hill and 4×5 km in the cross-country ski run. “They were just too strong for us,” said Rießle.

After the individual title on Friday, Riiber won his second gold from the normal hill in Oberstdorf and his fourth overall world title – at the age of 23. Bronze went to Austria (+49.1).



It is no longer enough for the very front: Eric Frenzel in the relay

:



Image: EPA





National coach Hermann Weinbuch wasn’t quite as happy as his boys. “Of course we wanted to fight for the gold medal, we couldn’t. The Norwegians were brutally strong, in running a class better than in the World Cup, we had no chance ”, said the 60-year-old master maker, who led the German team to gold as an athlete at the first Oberstdorf World Championships in 1987.

“Hard bread” on the trail

After jumping in the morning, the German team was in second place behind Austria and just ahead of Japan and Norway. Relay debutant Weber, the weakest runner in the DSV quartet, but could not keep up in the end, only made the first change, 40 seconds behind, in fourth. “It was a very tough race,” said the 24-year-old.

Rießle ran the German foursome back in third place, but Norway with top runner Jörgen Graabak overtook the leading Austrians. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t close the gap to Graabak, I knew that it would be tough,” said Rießle. The German deficit to first place was 33 seconds at halftime when record world champion Frenzel took over. The veteran quickly took second place in his eighth World Championship season, but the Norwegians ran a lonely race in the front.

National coach Weinbuch had given Weber preference over the six-time world champion Rydzek, who was only 28th in the individual after poor performance, especially in cross-country skiing. “I absolutely didn’t expect that,” said Weber before his second World Championship race after the individual start in Seefeld in 2019, “I was really quite excited, I didn’t know that about myself.”

Rydzek, who snapped photos for his teammates on the route, took his relay off sportily: “It’s not about me, it’s about the team,” said the 29-year-old, who has only participated in a German relay since the 2010 Olympics had been missing a major event.