The Norwegian authorities announced on Wednesday that thousands of residents had been evacuated in the wake of major floods, noting that they were studying the possibility of blowing up a dam after it was unable to open its outlets to drain the water.

Norway’s armed forces said it had been asked to help police at the Praskéridfoss hydroelectric power station along the Glomma river – Norway’s longest – to study whether the dam’s outlets would require a blast to open it.

“Explosive experts from the Norwegian Armed Forces are on site to coordinate and assess the situation in consultation with the police,” the army added in a statement.

The Havslund company, which operates the dam, said in a statement that as a result of a malfunction, the dam’s generators stopped working in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

And the company continued, “It is assumed that an automated system opens the ports in the event of a stop,” adding that the cause of the malfunction is currently unknown.

She added that the high water level subsequently flooded the facility, which is no longer operational, noting that the accident only caused material damage.

In a separate statement, police said they had begun evacuating people living along the river and were working to reduce water pressure at the plant, including by using excavators at the site.