Norway wants to massively build up its armed forces because of the imperialism of Vladimir Putin's Russia. The Navy in particular should benefit.

Oslo – It is probably the next geopolitical message to the Kremlin regime Wladimir Putin. NATO member Norway is arming itself against Russia and has announced that it wants to significantly upgrade its armed forces, both in terms of military material and manpower.

Because of Vladimir Putin in Russia: Norway wants to massively arm its armed forces

Specifically: The government in Oslo plans to arm the Scandinavian country with an additional 600 billion Norwegian crowns (51.7 billion euros) over the next twelve years until 2036, as it announced when presenting the new defense plan on Friday (April 5). By then, the defense budget is expected to grow to almost double what it is today, which could also be due to the threat from Russia and President Putin's saber rattling.

That's not all: According to government figures, Norway wants to spend almost three percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense in 2036. The NATO military alliance is calling on its members to budget two percent of GDP for defense policy. Norway, with around 5.6 million inhabitants, would be well above the alliance's target.

Norwegian Navy: Oslo plans five new frigates and submarines

Again Mirror reports, a lot of money will flow primarily into the Norwegian Navy, which is in the North Sea is in use. Five new frigates and five new submarines are to be procured, as well as up to 28 small military ships, maritime surveillance drones and helicopters. Oslo also wants to procure a long-range air defense system.

The Norwegian armed forces are to be increased by around 20,000 soldiers and conscripts. Among other things, three combat brigades are planned for the land forces instead of just one. A brigade has to NATO and armed forces-Generally 4,500 soldiers. Two of the three brigades are to be stationed in northern Norway. It is an indication that Putin's Russia is feared as a possible aggressor. Both countries share a 197-kilometer-long border. The possible threat from Russia has already prompted Norway's army chief to make a dramatic appeal to his countrymen.

Norway increases military spending: Oslo reacts to Putin's imperialism

“We need a defense that is adapted to the current situation and threats. This plan is a historic boost for Norwegian defense,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The plan will now be presented to the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo. According to the Global Firepower Index (GFP) All branches of the armed forces had combined, as of April 7th, 23,250 active soldiers.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine War, Oslo has invested heavily in its armed forces. In February 2023, Norway ordered a total of 54 Leopard 2A8 NORs from the Munich tank manufacturer to replace the Norwegian army's older 36 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks. (pm)