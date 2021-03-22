Norway | In Norway, the last missing person in the wake of the landslide was found

The landslide occurred in December in Gjerdrum.

22.3. 14:57

In Norway search teams found the body at the scene of the December December landslide on Monday morning. This is very likely a 49-year-old woman who was the last to be missing after the accident.

According to police, relatives of the missing have been notified of the discovery. The deceased is still undergoing forensic examination to verify his identity.

A total of ten people disappeared in the Gjerdrum landslide on 30 December. The bodies of seven of them were found fairly soon after the accident, the other two only in February.

So far, it is not known with certainty what caused the exceptionally large avalanche. As a result, a sink hundreds of meters long and wide was created, into which several houses fell.