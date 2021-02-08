Norway | In Norway, the court rejected a complaint about the Utöya monument – residents fear it will make it difficult to recover from the trauma of massacre

The monument is due to be completed by the summer, when 10 years will have passed since the tragedy, which claimed 77 lives.

In Norway the court has granted permission to build a memorial to the victims of the 2011 Utöya massacre. The court held that the benefits of the monument outweigh its disadvantages.

A number of local residents had sued the memorial project on the grounds that the memorial in the vicinity of their residence would recall nasty memories and make it difficult for them to recover from trauma. Some of those behind the lawsuit had been involved in rescue operations on the day of the massacre and suffered trauma from the incident.

Anders Behring Breivik killed a total of 77 people in July 2011, 69 of them on the island of Utöya. The Norwegian state plans to build a memorial to the victims with 77 bronze columns on the site of the ferry to Utöya.

European Court said in a statement the applicants understood the concerns of the monument caused by mental ballast. In its view, however, the grounds for erecting a monument outweigh the grounds against it.

Monuments the opposition group expressed shock and immense disappointment with the court’s decision.

“The lesson of the story is that if you are involved in a terrorist attack or a nationally and politically significant situation without your own fault, it is best as a civilian to turn your back and take care of your own health,” the group leader Anne-Gry Ruud said.

The Norwegian Labor Party’s youth organization, for its part, said it was relieved of the decision and said the monument was important to survivors and relatives of the victims of the massacre. The majority of those murdered in Utöya were members of the Labor Party youth organization.

The memorial is set to be ready for the 10th anniversary of the massacre on July 22nd.