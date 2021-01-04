Norwegian relief still hopes to find survivors in Gjerdrum on Monday, January 4, five days after a landslide that left seven dead and three missing. “We are still in a rescue operation”, said operations manager Roger Pettersen during a press briefing. After a pause in the night to improve the olfactory conditions for the rescue dogs, the search resumed Monday morning.

Municipality of nearly 7,000 inhabitants 25 kilometers north-east of Oslo, Gjerdrum was the scene, in the early hours of December 30, of a devastating landslide that swept away nine buildings including around thirty homes. In a tangle of debris, dirt and snow, relief has since found the bodies of seven of the 10 missing, including that of a 2-year-old girl.

“The cold is of course against us, admitted the head of medical teams, Halvard Stave, during the press briefing on Monday. As long as there are air pockets in the land masses where the missing may have been, it is possible to survive. “ The disaster also left 10 injured and caused the evacuation of more than a thousand people, some of whom have since been able to return to their homes. The site of the disaster received a visit from the visibly moved King Harald on Sunday and Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Wednesday, who stressed that the landslide was “one of the most serious” that his country has known.