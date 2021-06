GREECE

Like their rival this afternoon, the Greeks did not make it to the European Championship either, so they face a summer away from the official competition, in a year highly charged by the pandemic. On their last appointment, three days ago, they scratched a draw against Belgium, one of the favorites for the Euro.

As to follow: Pavlidis. The Willem II forward has had two good seasons in the Dutch Eredivisie, breaking the ten-goal barrier.