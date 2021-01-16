Norway | Former wife of former Norwegian Minister of Justice sentenced to prison for threats

Among other things, Laila Anita Bertheussen sent threatening letters to her husband and acquaintance.

To the right-wing populist former Minister of Justice of the Progressive Party Tor Mikkel Waran the unmarried spouse has been sentenced to 20 months in prison in Norway.

The Oslo court held that Laila Anita Bertheussen crimes against themselves and those close to them. The decision of the court is reported by the news agency AFP.

The verdict came from an “attack on the actions of the state’s highest authorities” as Bertheussen tried to complicate the work of the authorities, AFP says. According to the court, Bertheussen sent threatening letters to his cohabitant and acquaintance.

However, Bertheussen was acquitted of charges of trying to stage attacks on the couple’s home by a theater company called Black Box.

The events started in December 2018, when Bertheussen, 55, filed a lawsuit against a theater group. The group’s presentation implied that certain politicians would benefit from increased discrimination and racism in Norway. According to Bertheussen, the theater performance violated their privacy.

According to police, Bertheussen staged, among other things, an attack on the couple’s home in December 2018, when swastikas and the word “racist” were painted on the walls of the house.

Later in March, the car of the minister and his unmarried spouse was set on fire. In addition, Bertheussen would make a threatening letter that he sent to another couple in the Progressive Party.

The case already gave rise to a scandal during its investigation, and Tor Mikkel Wara resigned as Minister in March 2019.

Bertheussen, who pleaded not guilty during the trial, intends to appeal the verdict.