Norway | Foreign Minister Huitfeldt fired because of her husband’s stock transactions

Huitfeldt’s man’s investments had raised questions about the foreign minister’s possible conflicts of interest.

Norwegian foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt has been fired due to conflicts of interest related to her husband’s stock purchases. The country’s new foreign minister will be the climate and environment minister Espen Barth Eide.

At the end of August, Huitfeldt admitted her husband Ola Flemin having bought shares in much larger quantities than he had previously been aware of. The share deals had been made after Huitfeldt became foreign minister in 2021.

Huitfeldt’s husband’s investments in, among other things, the defense industry company Kongsberg Gruppen had raised questions about the foreign minister’s possible conflicts of interest. Kongsberg Gruppen has benefited from contracts made by the Norwegian government in the middle of the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren according to Huitfeldt’s husband’s stock transactions were not the only reason for the minister’s dismissal. According to Støre, the Labor Party’s weak result in the local elections held at the beginning of September also influenced the dismissal decision.

“I believe Anniken’s version that she was not aware of her husband’s stock transactions,” Støre told reporters.

Huitfeldt after the man’s stock transactions were revealed, it turned out that also the former Prime Minister of Norway, the leader of the Conservative Party by Erna Solberg the husband had made thousands of stock transactions while Solberg was prime minister from 2013 to 2021.

Solberg has also assured that she was not aware of her husband’s stock transactions.

It is estimated that the dismissal of Huitfeldt will make it easier for Støre to use the stock deals made against Solberg as well and thus try to influence Solberg’s chances of becoming prime minister again in the 2025 elections.

Støre has denied these claims.