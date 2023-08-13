The Norwegian Water and Energy Administration said on Sunday that water levels may have peaked in most places in Norway after days of flooding, but will remain high in large inland lakes for a few more days.

She added that developments will ultimately depend on the amount of rain that falls in the next few days. It’s not over yet,” Minister of Justice and Preparedness Emily Inger Mell said today during a visit to one of the flooded areas.

When the waters recede, she added, residents will have to continue dealing with the damage caused. A severe storm caused flooding in many places in southern Norway about a week ago.

As a result, many rivers overflowed their banks and landslides occurred in many places. Several towns and roads were flooded, while thousands of cases of damage were recorded. Several thousand people had to be evacuated.