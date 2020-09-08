Norway | Distinctive trial begins in Norway: Ex-minister’s partner accused of staging crimes and inciting accountability for anti-racism theater group

Defendant Laila Anita Bertheussen is accused of burning her personal automotive and sending a threatening letter.

In Norway a rare trial was launched on Tuesday during which the accused partner of the previous Minister of Justice of the right-wing populist Progressive Get together sits on the dock.

Felony expenses are additionally distinctive. Defendant Laila Anita Bertheussenia accused of burning his personal automotive and sending a threatening letter. The prosecutor suspects that Bertheussen staged crimes in opposition to himself and people near him and sought to push accountability for them to an anti-racist theater group that had criticized politicians for growing racism and discrimination in Norwegian society.

Doubts about Bertheussen led to it in March final 12 monthsthat his cohabiting partner Tor Mikkel Wara needed to resign as Minister of Justice.

Proceedings began in December 2018 when Bertheussen filed a lawsuit in opposition to a theater group known as the Black Field. In his efficiency, the theater group had proven footage of the houses of a number of politicians, together with the houses of Bertheussen and then-Minister of Justice Waran.

The presentation implied that these politicians would profit from elevated discrimination and racism in Norway. Based on Bertheussen, the theatrical efficiency violated their privateness.

On the identical time, mysterious assaults in opposition to the couple started. In December 2018, their residence and automotive had been smashed with a swastika and the phrase “racist”. In mid-March, whereas Wara was on a visit overseas, a automotive within the yard of the couple’s residence was set on fireplace.

Till now, Bertheussen had been heard as a sufferer of crime, however now police suspicions have arisen.

Prosecutor Marit Formo Bertheussen stated in a lawsuit in Oslo on Tuesday that proof of Bertheussen and Waran ‘s residence safety system had been discovered in opposition to Bertheussen. Verdens Gang journal by there have been six surveillance cameras within the residence, however solely certainly one of them was on when the automotive was set on fireplace. Police additionally monitored the shut circle of the accused’s residence with surveillance cameras.

Police later got here to the conclusion that Bertheussen might need set fireplace to his automotive himself and despatched a threatening letter to a different Progressive couple.

“The aim was to imagine that somebody from the theater or somebody who sympathized with it was behind these acts,” prosecutor Formo stated Tuesday.

In an uncommon method within the trial, Bertheussen faces as much as 16 years in jail. Bertheussen, 55, pleaded not responsible on the primary day of the trial.

The case is taken into account a large-scale scandal in Norway, and the media is following the trial carefully. The trial is anticipated to final 9 weeks.

Additionally the Prime Minister of the Norwegian Conservative Get together Erna Solberg accused the theater group on the time of the vandalism of Bertheussen and Wara ‘s condo of politicians having to do their work in an more and more tense ambiance. Solberg was criticized on the time for proscribing freedom of expression.