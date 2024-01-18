Norway | Environmental organizations won in Norwegian state court over oil field permits

The Norwegian government is considering an appeal against the court's decision.

18.1. 21:27

From Oslo the court has denied permits for three gas and oil fields in the North Sea because their environmental assessments were incomplete.

The decision is thought to serve as a precedent for future permits for oil and gas fields.

Greenpeace Norway and the Norwegian organization Natur og Ungdom sued the Norwegian government last June. According to the organizations, the three projects had to be stopped because an assessment of the climate effects of the use of fossil fuels produced by them had not been made.

According to the court, the emissions from the projects should have been taken into account as part of the permit process in accordance with the Supreme Court's decision in 2020.

News agency According to Reuters, Norway's energy minister Terje Aasland said the government is considering appealing the court's decision.

Greenpeace, on the other hand, was happy about the decision.

“This is a complete win for the climate,” Greenpeace's Norwegian director Frode Pleym stated to Reuters.