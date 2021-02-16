The government of Norway said today, Tuesday, that some restrictions that were imposed last month in the greater Oslo area will be lifted to stop the spread of strains of the Corona virus that were discovered in Britain.

“There is an adequate overview of the situation in Oslo, Nordrejulu, Halden and the surrounding municipalities,” Health Minister Bint Hoy said.

He added that the government decision will be effective from Thursday.

Last January, the government ordered the temporary closure of shopping places, as well as gyms, swimming pools and sports centers in the Greater Oslo area after the outbreak of the British mutated strain of Corona virus, which is considered more transmissible.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and petrol stations were exempt from closure.

The local authorities are expected to announce what measures will be eased. For example, there is the question of whether college students can use the classroom again.

Oslo Mayor Raymond Johansen plans to provide some details on Wednesday, but cautioned that the restrictions will continue.