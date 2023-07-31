There have been heavy rains in the area and several landslides caused by them, which have caused destruction.

in Norway dozens of people have been evacuated due to the risk of a landslide, the news agency NTB and the Norwegian broadcasting company NRK say, among others.

NRK’s about 40 people have been evacuated from the Vistdalen area. There have been heavy rains in the area and on Sunday several landslides caused by them, which have caused destruction.

In Vistdalen, the evacuation area was extended even late on Sunday from before. In addition, the police warned on Sunday evening that there is a risk of new landslides and the area should not be visited.

At least one building has previously been reported to have drifted into the fjord with the landslide.

In addition, it has been reported that at least one person was slightly injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. A police representative told the TV 2 channel that the person in question had injuries on his hands.

Farmer Joakim Lange told NRK that the damage was huge.

“This is appalling. I thought this was something you see on the news but don’t experience for yourself,” he says.

When the landslide hit, Lange had to flee with her family.

“We saw the landslide coming from the window and we just had to get out. We had to use a tractor because there was so much water,” says Lange.

He believes it will be several days before they can return home.

In the nearby Eidsvåg, people have also been evacuated as a precaution, because there is also a fear of landslides due to the rains. All of the village has been evacuated NRK’s around 20 people.

The village’s main road has been under water, as has the cemetery. It was said that one and a half meters of water had accumulated in the basement of a local hotel on Sunday. In Eidsvåg, a total of 18 people were evacuated from the hotel and the remaining five from homes located around the hotel.

Rescue help from Angvik was called to Eidsvåg, when personnel from Eidsvåg had previously gone to help the landslide area.

Both the affected areas are located in the municipality of Molde.

“During the evening, we offer transportation to Molde and hotel accommodation there,” said the mayor Marianne Stokkereit Aasen on Sunday.

According to Stokkereit Aasen, the municipality of Molde has established a crisis team and is closely monitoring the situation in several parts of the municipality. Various authorities and aid organizations have also been offering help in the area. For example, the Red Cross says its aid troops are in the area.

On Monday morning, geologists from the Norwegian Water and Energy Authority (NVE) are scheduled to go to the site to assess the situation. According to the Norwegian Road Administration, several local roads are closed and will not be opened to traffic until NVE has assessed the safety of flood and landslide areas.