Norway has denied refugee status to Ukrainians from non-conflict areas

Starting September 28, Norway will refuse to grant refugee status to Ukrainian citizens from regions of the country recognized as safe and not affected by military conflict. About this reported in an announcement on the official website of the Norwegian Directorate for Foreigners.

“From September 28, 2024, persons living in regions of Ukraine that the Norwegian authorities consider safe will not be able to receive collective protection in Norway,” the document says.

The authorities included the Lviv, Volyn, Transcarpathian, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Rivne regions in the list of safe regions of Ukraine, it follows from the announcement.

Earlier, German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said that Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Germany must work.