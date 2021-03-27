The European Union will have to humiliately bow to Russia for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Writes about this Norwegian edition Resett.

The publication indicated that the EU was “arrogant and condescending” to Russian science, despite the fact that it occupies a leading position in the world in such disciplines as physics, chemistry, pharmacology, aerospace and military technology. “Sputnik V was presented as some kind of suspicious cocktail, although in fact it is a classic vector vaccine,” the authors of the article declare.

“To belittle the Russians is at best naive, at worst a deliberate lie. The EU was left in a fool in the fight for vaccine doses, ”the newspaper summed up.

On March 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe is facing a “new type of world war” over coronavirus vaccines. According to him, this happened, among other things, because of the actions of Russia and China, which are allegedly trying to “influence through the vaccine.”

After this statement, the developers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine offered France to produce the drug at home. They stressed that the production of different types of vaccine is “the path to vaccine independence.”

To date, three vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in Russia. The very first drug was registered “Sputnik V”, consisting of two components based on the human adenovirus. After Sputnik V, two more domestic vaccines, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak, were registered. In addition, trials of the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine are ongoing.