Norway | Dagbladet: No new victims found at night in Norwegian landslide, search aid arrives in Oslo today

Searches continued at night from the air.

Norwegian the district police chief Gisle Sveenin according to the Norwegian newspaper, no new discoveries have been made in the Gjerdrum avalanche during the night Dagbladet.

According to Sveen, signs of life have been sought through the night, but only from the air. Seekers who walked into the avalanche on Friday came out of the area for the night.

“Search teams have been relentlessly monitoring the area for signs of life,” Sveen told Dagbladet early in the morning.

Ten people, one of whom has been found dead, disappeared in a landslide that began on Wednesday in the village of Ask in the Gjerdrum region of Norway. In addition, ten people were wounded in the avalanche.

On Friday, the Norwegian army brought mobile bridges to the Turma area.­

Ask is located about 30 kilometers from Oslo in an area with a lot of clay in the soil.

Norwegian The police will hold a press conference on the landslide on Saturday at 10 a.m. Finnish time.

During the night, according to Sveen, it has been planned how the search will continue. According to experts, it is possible for a person left under a landslide to survive for days if there is air in the same space.

On Friday, there were thirty searchers at the landslide site. Chief of the Fire Department Geir Sønderålin according to the search, there will be auxiliary forces at least from Oslo during Saturday. A search team arrived from Trondheim on Friday night.

On Saturday, the identity of the person found dead in the avalanche will also be revealed.