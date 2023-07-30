Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/30/2023 – 1:17 pm Share

Group A of the Women’s World Cup was the first to be concluded, this Sunday (30). The qualifiers for the round of 16 were only defined today, in the third and final round. The biggest surprise was the classification of Norway, which had not yet scored in previous games. The Norwegians enter the field at the bottom of Group A, applied 6-0 in the Philippines, in Auckland (New Zealand) and advanced in the second position of the key, with four points. On goal difference (five against zero), the Norwegians left out the New Zealand co-hosts, who ended up with the same score after a goalless draw with Switzerland, in front of the local crowd at the Dunedin stadium.

@Nati_sfv_asf

@NFF_Landslag We have our first completed group standings at #FIFAWWC 2023 — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 30, 2023

Norway practically sealed the result of the duel in Auckland in the first leg. Striker Sophie Roman Haug was the highlight. After just six minutes, she opened the scoring with a great goal, when she completed a cross from the right and covered goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The Norwegian striker expanded at 17, with a header. At 31, Hansen made the third with a kick from outside the area.

On the way back to the second half, Norway soon increased the advantage, with an own goal by Alicia Barker and another penalty, by Reiten. In addition, Sophie Roman Haug scored her third to give final numbers to the match.

Norway is now waiting for the result of Japan and Spain, this Monday (31), to find out who will be its opponent in the round of 16, on Saturday (5), in Wellington, capital of New Zealand. As they finished second, the Norwegian team faces whoever finishes first in group C. Spain and Japan are separated by a goal difference in the table, both with six points.

Switzerland holds New Zealand to advance in first place

Expectations were high for New Zealand to advance to the World Cup knockout stage. However, the Swiss defense frustrated the hopes of the fans present at the Dunedin Stadium and held a 0-0 which was enough to classify the European team in first place in group A, with five points. Switzerland finished the first round without conceding a goal.

QUALIFIED!

Das Remis reicht, die Schweiz gewinnt die Gruppe A und steht im Achtelfinal!

Le nul suffit, la Suisse remporte le Groupe A et passe en huitièmes de finale!

Il pareggio Basta, la Svizzera vince il Gruppo A e vola agli ottavi! / 5.8, 7:00 CET ️ Auckland pic.twitter.com/DXwqMlwBoT — Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) July 30, 2023

However, it was very close to having the goal leaked at 22 of the first stage, when striker Hand was launched inside the area and touched over goalkeeper Thalmann. The ball carelessly touched the left post and did not go in.

The home team pressed and created much more than the opponents throughout the match. There were twelve submissions against only three for Switzerland. However, he was unlucky to break through the Swiss blockade.

Like Norway, Switzerland now turn all attention to the clash between Spain and Japan, which closes Group C this Monday. Unlike the Norwegians, the Swiss are waiting for the selection that finishes in second to define the duel of the round of 16, on Saturday, in Auckland.