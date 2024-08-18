Oslo (Agencies)

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said yesterday that Norway will close its representative office in the West Bank, after Israel revoked the status of Norwegian diplomats responsible for the Palestinian territories.

“We will act against those who act against us,” Katz wrote on the X platform after the Oslo decision was issued.

The steps come after Norway, Spain and Ireland decided to recognize the Palestinian state last May.

Israel said: “The eight Norwegian diplomats whose diplomatic status was revoked were working at the Norwegian embassy in Israel, but were responsible for contacts with the Palestinian Authority.”

The Norwegian government explained, in a statement on Friday, that “as a result of the decision of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to no longer facilitate Norway’s representation to the Palestinian Authority, our representative office in Ramallah, Palestine, must be closed.”