Norway | Carbon monoxide poisoning took at least 25 people to the hospital at an unauthorized technobile in Oslo

At least 25 partygoers have been hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Oslo. The poisoning took place in the former underground storage room of the rescue operation, which had been penetrated without permission in the form of electronic dance music and celebration.

Unauthorized parties were held on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The police patrol accidentally hit the scene and asked a confused and confused group of young people what it was all about. They were asked to alert the ambulance.

Inside, seven unconscious young people were found. Police officers who came to rescue them also received carbon monoxide poisoning and were hospitalized. Police have already escaped hospital treatment.

Six the state of human poisoning was described as serious, but they were not life-threatening, director of Oslo University Central Hospital Fridtjof Heyerdahl estimates on Sunday Aftenpostenille.

Police had received a timely warning from one of those invited to the party, who held the incident irresponsible because of the coronation situation. However, the police confirm that the warning was not responded to other than by receiving it, write VG.

They also tell about it Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation and for example BBC.

Authorities estimated that the poisoning was caused by backup power sources brought into storage.

Dozens of people were present at the party, and police estimate that as many as 200 people may have attended it during the night. Police are still asking those suffering from dizziness, nausea and other symptoms of possible carbon monoxide poisoning to seek emergency care if necessary.

The warehouse is now privately owned. It was occasionally used informally by the homeless, but was later protected and locked.

The celebrants broke into the scene from an opening that was only about a meter wide and high, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation said.