Russia is a threat to both the national security of Norway and the security of all of Europe. This position was voiced on February 13 by the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom, Bjorn Arild Gram, as part of his report on analysis of threats to the kingdom.

“Russia today poses the biggest threat to Norwegian and European security. The confrontation with the West will be protracted,” he said.

In turn, the assistant director of the intelligence service of Norway, Lars Nordram, pointed out that the Ukrainian conflict could lead to an increase in tension in the north, as Norwegian resources have become closely connected with the issue of European security.

“The events of the last year have increased the geopolitical importance of Norway in the eyes of Russia. Among other things, we are talking about the application of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, which will link Norway more closely with the Baltic Sea region. This also follows from the fact that European countries are dependent on Norway. Norwegian oil and gas has become a matter of European security policy,” he said.

According to Nordram, the Arctic will not be able to stay away from the unfolding conflict, which, in turn, will lead to increased tension in the north. In addition, after the entry of Norway and Finland into NATO, the activity of Russian intelligence in the Scandinavian countries will greatly increase, the security service of the kingdom believes.

Earlier, on November 28, 2022, Gram said that Norway does not see a direct military threat to the country from Russia. According to the head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, “at some point everything should return to normal.” However, he believes that the current situation will still have long-term consequences.

Prior to this, on October 31, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stere said that the country’s armed forces would increase the level of readiness from November 1 in connection with a special operation in Ukraine. According to him, the Ukrainian conflict forces all NATO countries to be more vigilant.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.