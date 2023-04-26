STAVANGER, Norway — The new front line for Europe’s energy security is a building overlooking a fjord. Inland, a company called Petoro oversees three dozen of Europe’s largest oil and natural gas fields, on Norway’s oil-rich continental shelf.

These operations have helped Europe heat their homes and generate electricity since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine. As Russia cut natural gas exports last year, Norway increased them and is now Europe’s top supplier. It is also supplying larger amounts of oil to its neighbors, replacing embargoed Russian oil.

“The war and the whole energy situation have shown that Norwegian energy is extremely important for Europe,” said Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth, chief executive of Petoro, a parastatal that manages Norway’s oil holdings.

In Norway, a nation of 5.5 million people, energy accounts for about a third of economic output and the government not only owns the oil and gas fields, but also large stakes in the companies that extract them.

There are mixed feelings about this reliance on fossil fuels, and tensions around climate change dominated the last national elections, in 2021. But the sudden importance of energy supplies seems to have given rise to a consensus that the country must continue to produce, at least for a few years, large quantities of oil.

The war “has changed political sentiment,” said Ulf Sverdrup, director of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, a research group. “Basically, Europe said, ‘Hey! We need your energy.’”

Norway is not a member of the European Union, but it listens carefully to its neighbours. It was already producing a high volume of gas, sending it via submarine pipelines to northern Europe, but the government authorized additional production. The result was an 8 percent increase in gas production last year, making Norway the source of about a third of the gas consumed in Europe.

Oil and gas revenues brought $125 billion to the Norwegian state in 2022, according to government estimates, some $100 billion more than in 2021. That money flows into a sovereign wealth fund of 1.3 billion dollars. This arrangement helps shield the Norwegian economy, which grew 3.3% in 2022, from changes in oil and gas prices.

But whether the gains will continue is anyone’s guess, as the war may hasten the continent’s shift toward renewable energy.

The Norwegian oil and gas industry is investing in offshore wind farms. But some worry that renewables won’t create enough good-paying jobs to support the 6 percent of the workforce now working in oil and gas.

Analysts say the Norwegian government is likely to shape the energy industry to keep it in line with European Union policies.

“For Norway to have a future, we have to be aligned with the future energy system of Europe,” Sverdrup said.

By: STANLEY REED