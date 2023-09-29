The move comes as part of Western measures aimed at stripping Russia of the income it uses to finance the war in Ukraine.

“It is important that sanctions are effective so that we can block as much income as possible that the Russian state needs to finance the war,” Foreign Minister Annekin Hoitfeldt said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that vehicles owned by Norwegian citizens, citizens of the European Economic Area who permanently reside in Russia, or members of their families will be exempt from the ban, which applies to vehicles with nine seats or fewer.

Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland imposed a similar ban after directives from the European Commission.